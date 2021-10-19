Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,600 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Meredith by 1,036.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 237,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meredith by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. S&T Bank increased its stake in Meredith by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 492,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 56,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meredith by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,524 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meredith by 9,024.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,735,000 after buying an additional 2,680,581 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meredith alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE MDP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.24. 1,446,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,099. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Meredith has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.