Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

Shares of USIO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

