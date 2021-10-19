Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce $7.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $7.67 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $31.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.07 billion to $32.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.17 billion to $37.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.57. 16,651,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,697,428. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.