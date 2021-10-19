Microsoft (MSFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Microsoft to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Microsoft to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $307.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day moving average is $274.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $308.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microsoft stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Microsoft worth $18,454,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

