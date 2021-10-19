MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 129,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $4,113,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MOFG stock remained flat at $$30.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

