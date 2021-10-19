Milestone Advisory Partners Has $16.75 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 8.8% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 332,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,013 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 113.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,646. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01.

