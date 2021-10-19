Milestone Advisory Partners Takes $726,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.78. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.96 and a 200-day moving average of $182.90. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $131.62 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

