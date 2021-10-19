Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Down 21.3% in September

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:MLR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,229. The company has a market cap of $391.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $47.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.16 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 741,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after buying an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 445,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 244,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

