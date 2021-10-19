Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 37,831 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 773.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,831 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.66. 4,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.47. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

