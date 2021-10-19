Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises 1.3% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,363,000 after purchasing an additional 305,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,438 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,627,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,502. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $49.39 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

