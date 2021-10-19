Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 473.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after buying an additional 210,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after buying an additional 279,310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,796,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $1,273,797. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,797. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

