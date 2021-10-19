Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 42,375 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,375 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 444.7% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 480,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,260,000 after purchasing an additional 392,581 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.24. 15,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $453.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

