Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,940 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 165,234 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.76.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,610. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.42. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

