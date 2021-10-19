Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Short Interest Update

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 126,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSON opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $439.60 million, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. Misonix has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Misonix alerts:

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter.

MSON has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Misonix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Misonix by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Misonix by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Misonix by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Misonix by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.