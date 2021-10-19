MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,828 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $97,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,916,000 after acquiring an additional 222,981 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,964. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

