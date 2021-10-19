MML Investors Services LLC Buys 36,245 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,245 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $34,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $471,000. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 262.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.72. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,927. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $89.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

