MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $41,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.50. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,933. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $150.60 and a 12-month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

