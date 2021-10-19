MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 23,039 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $32,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. 11,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,646. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $78.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01.

