Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK opened at $186.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.76 and its 200-day moving average is $197.19. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.