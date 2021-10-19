Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.74 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post sales of $6.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.84 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $27.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.35 billion to $27.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $31.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.92. The company had a trading volume of 268,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,132. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $290.81.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

