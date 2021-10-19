Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYSRF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

