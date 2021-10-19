MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives €78.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €78.89 ($92.81).

MOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MorphoSys stock traded down €1.61 ($1.89) during trading on Thursday, reaching €37.61 ($44.25). The company had a trading volume of 459,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.44. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €38.09 ($44.81) and a 1-year high of €101.90 ($119.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

