M&T Bank Corp Has $502.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,077,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256,117 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.68% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $502,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after buying an additional 1,285,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,433. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $255.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

