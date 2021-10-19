M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,006 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $51,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.06. 41,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average of $128.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.