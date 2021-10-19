M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,592 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $37,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,958. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

