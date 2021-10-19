M&T Bank Corp Sells 893,680 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893,680 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $84,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $12,762,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of REET traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,841. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.