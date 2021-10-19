MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €212.79 ($250.34).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

MTX traded down €2.75 ($3.24) during trading on Thursday, reaching €187.30 ($220.35). 207,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.21. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €196.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

