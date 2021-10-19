Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLLGF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

