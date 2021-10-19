Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.20.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.13. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.9313686 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.