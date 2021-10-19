Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Update

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 932,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 261,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,065. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $596.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

