Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $203.49 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $204.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.96.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.