National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.72.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$17.32 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

