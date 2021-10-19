National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Theratechnologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26).

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE TH opened at C$4.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$414.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.22. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of C$2.43 and a 52 week high of C$5.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.50.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

