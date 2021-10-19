National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 626,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National Bank by 1,153.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. 2,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. National Bank has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

