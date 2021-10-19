National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

