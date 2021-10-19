Natixis Cuts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,163,000 after buying an additional 118,294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after buying an additional 106,343 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $247.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.82. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $264.40. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -141.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

