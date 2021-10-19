Natixis Lowers Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Colfax were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,222 shares of company stock worth $10,305,058 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Colfax stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

