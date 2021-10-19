Natixis Sells 29,000 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Natixis lowered its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.