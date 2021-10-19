Natixis Takes $1.66 Million Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,091 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

ARCH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources stock opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

