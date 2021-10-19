Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Down 29.4% in September

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NTCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Natura &Co by 131.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Natura &Co by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natura &Co by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,648. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. Analysts expect that Natura &Co will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

