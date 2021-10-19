Netbox Coin Tops One Day Volume of $276,138.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $276,138.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 99.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00133365 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,972,690 coins and its circulating supply is 76,314,447 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

