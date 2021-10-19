Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $503.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.80 and a 200-day moving average of $476.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.