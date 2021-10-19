Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

