Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $25.40 Million Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $25,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $208,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth about $42,144,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth about $4,707,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

MODV opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.76 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.97.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODV. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.