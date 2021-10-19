Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,945 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $19,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.04.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

