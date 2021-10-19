Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,675. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

