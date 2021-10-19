Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Newmont by 5.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,398,277. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

