Newscrypto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.03 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $120.81 million and $8.03 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00065796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,071.56 or 0.99624964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.54 or 0.06069372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022454 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

