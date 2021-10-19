NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 47.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NHF opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

In related news, EVP Dustin David Norris purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $174,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward N. Constantino purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 101,586 shares of company stock worth $1,488,107 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

