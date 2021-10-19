NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Increased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

